HUD Secretary Ben Carson to Discuss Housing in Fort Worth

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson is set to lead a round table discussion on housing and homeless veterans in Tarrant County.

After receiving a federal grant, 181 homeless veterans were able to find safe housing in 100 days. Tarrant County-Fort Worth-Arlington Continuum of Care was recently awarded $13.3 million by HUD, which is an increase of $1,047,058 from 2018.

Those funds will support 39 projects operated by 12 nonprofit and governmental agencies in Tarrant County.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will host Secretary Carson during his visit. This will be his third time to visit Fort Worth.

The discussion will take place at True Worth Place at 8:45 a.m.

Roundtable participants include:

Secretary Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development

Mayor Betsy Price, City of Fort Worth

Tammy McGhee, Tarrant County Homeless Coalition

Toby Owen, Presbyterian Night Shelter

Artie Williams, Department of Veterans Affairs

Andy Miller, The Morris Foundation

Billy McCutchan, Veteran