HUD Secretary Ben Carson to Discuss Housing in Fort Worth

HUD Secretary Ben Carson to Lead Discussion on Housing in Fort Worth

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson is set to lead a round table discussion on housing and homeless veterans in Tarrant County.

    After receiving a federal grant, 181 homeless veterans were able to find safe housing in 100 days. Tarrant County-Fort Worth-Arlington Continuum of Care was recently awarded $13.3 million by HUD, which is an increase of $1,047,058 from 2018.

    Those funds will support 39 projects operated by 12 nonprofit and governmental agencies in Tarrant County.

    Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will host Secretary Carson during his visit. This will be his third time to visit Fort Worth.

    The discussion will take place at True Worth Place at 8:45 a.m.

    Roundtable participants include:

    • Secretary Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development
    • Mayor Betsy Price, City of Fort Worth
    • Tammy McGhee, Tarrant County Homeless Coalition
    • Toby Owen, Presbyterian Night Shelter
    • Artie Williams, Department of Veterans Affairs
    • Andy Miller, The Morris Foundation
    • Billy McCutchan, Veteran

