H. Ross Perot, best known for his run as an independent candidate in the 1992 presidential campaign, died Tuesday at his home in Dallas, NBC 5 has confirmed. He was 89 years old. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know H. Ross Perot died Tuesday morning surrounded by family in his Dallas home at the age of 89.

Family asked that memorial contributions to be made to one of Perot's favorite charities -- see the list below.

Memorial services are pending. Announcement expected soon.

Henry Ross Perot, best known for his run as an independent candidate in the 1992 presidential campaign, died Tuesday at his home in Dallas, NBC 5 has confirmed. He was 89 years old.

The Texas businessman was born in Texarkana in 1930 and graduated from Texas High School in 1947. After high school, Perot attended Texarkana Junior College and then entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949.

After Perot left the Navy in 1957, he went to work for IBM as a salesman. Then in 1962 he left IBM and founded Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in Dallas. EDS went public in 1968 and the stock price rose from $16 a share to $160 a share within a few days.

Perot was featured on the 1968 cover of Fortune Magazine as the "fastest, richest Texan."

A Rare Look at the Perot Collection

North Texas is home to many remarkable collections of art and historic artifacts. But there is one exhibit most people will never see. (Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019)

General Motors would later buy a controlling interest in EDS for $2.4 billion.

In 1988, Perot founded Perot Systems Corporation, Inc. in the Dallas suburb of Plano. His son, Ross Perot Jr., succeeded him as CEO and in 2009 Perot Systems was eventually acquired by Round Rock-based computer technology company Dell for $3.9 billion.

It was in 1992 that Perot announced his intention to run as an independent for President of the United States. He spent $12.3 million of his own money to finance his run.

Exclusive A Rare Look at the Perot Collection

During a presidential debate in the 1992 race opposite George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Perot scored a major laugh line with a nod to his appearance.

"We've got to clean this mess up, leave this country in good shape, and pass on the American dream to them. We've got to collect the taxes to do it. If there's a fairer way, I'm all ears," he said, before the audience erupted with applause.

In the end, Perot received 18.9% of the popular vote, but no electoral college votes, which made him the most successful third-party presidential candidate since Theodore Roosevelt in the 1912 election.

Perot ran again in 1996, but was once again unsuccessful, receiving only 8% of the popular vote.

Just four days before the 2000 election, Perot made an appearance on Larry King Live and endorsed George W. Bush for president, saying he was unhappy with what he had seen from the Reform Party.

Since that time, Perot has remained mainly silent on political issues.

Perot is survived by his wife, Margot; his sister, Bette Perot; son Ross Jr. and his wife Sarah Perot; daughter Nancy and her husband Rod Jones; daughter Suzanne and her husband, Patrick McGee; daughter Carolyn and her husband Karl Rathjen; daughter Katherine and her husband Eric Reeves; grandchildren Hill, Hunter, Sarah Catherine (and her husband Reed Ruschhaupt) and Meredith Perot; Ross (and his wife Tori), Price, Ben and Clayton Mulford; Patrick, William, Margot and Cameron McGee; Henry and Bette Rathjen; Kate Flanagan and Stuart Reeves; and three step-grandchildren Elizabeth Reeves and Caroline and Will Jones.

In May 2008, the five Perot children donated $50 million to the fund-raising campaign to build the new Victory Park location of Dallas' Museum of Nature & Science in honor of their parents. When the new location opened in 2012, it was named the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in the family's honor.

"In our country, you can dream the dream and make the dream come true," Perot said when the museum opened. He continued, "Honored that my children and grandchildren wanted to do this. And I hope it will inspire young people to reach for the stars, as I was able to do."

Raw Video: Brian Curtis Sits Down with Ross Perot, Jr.

NBC 5's Brian Curtis sat down with Ross Perot, Jr. about his vision for North Texas in 2020, and his relationship with this father. (Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The family asked that memorial contributions to be made to one of Perot's favorite charities: The Circle Ten Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, the Salvation Army DFW, the North Texas Food Bank, the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas and Teach for America.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.