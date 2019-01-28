Navarro County District Attorney R. Lowell Thompson (inset) has died, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Corsicana's Will Dixon to fill the vacant Navarro County Criminal District Attorney seat Monday.

R. Lowell Thompson, who previously served as the district attorney, died Oct. 24, 2018. Thompson's brother, DART officer Brent Thompson, was one of five officers gunned down in Dallas on July 7, 2016.

Dixon’s term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2020 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Dixon served as the assistant district attorney for the Navarro County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. He is a felony prosecutor and misdemeanor chief. He received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Brigham Young University and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.

Dixon’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.