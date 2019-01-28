Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Ashley Wysocki, of Dallas, to the 254th family District Court in Dallas County.

Darlene Ewing, who previously held the seat and had just won reelection, died Nov. 16, 2018.

Wysocki’s term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2020 or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Wysocki is an attorney at Fox Rothschild LLP. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Assocation of Young Lawyers and the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section. She received a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University.

Wysocki’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.