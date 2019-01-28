Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Appoints Judge to 254th Judicial District Court - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Appoints Judge to 254th Judicial District Court

Dallas lawyer to replace Darlene Ewing, who died shortly after reelection last fall

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News/Fox Rothschild
    Ashley Wysocki, inset.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Ashley Wysocki, of Dallas, to the 254th family District Court in Dallas County.

    Darlene Ewing, who previously held the seat and had just won reelection, died Nov. 16, 2018.

    Wysocki’s term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2020 or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.

    Wysocki is an attorney at Fox Rothschild LLP. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Assocation of Young Lawyers and the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section. She received a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University.

    Wysocki’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

      

