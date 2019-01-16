Government Shutdown: Food Banks, Gas Gifts Cards, Rallies and Missed Paychecks

Federal employees will gather Wednesday for a "Rally to End the Shutdown" at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Wednesday marks day 26 of furloughs. The possibility of another missed paycheck has government employees on edge and seeking action to end the partial shutdown.

"We’re being held hostage to what is going on," said Lisa Schaub, an Environmental Protection Agency employee. Schaub and her husband both work for the EPA; both are not working or getting paid. "There seems to be more concern over building a wall than the 800,000 federal workers and their families," she said.

Schaub, a mother of two, says their family has saved and prepared for the possibility of a government shutdown, but she knows other families are not as fortunate. Along with working as a life scientist at the EPA, Schaub is also the AFGE EPA Union President. The last few weeks she has been searching for resources and food pantries her colleagues can use.

"Many of us have doctorates and master’s degrees and we’re having to wonder if we’ll have money to pay our bills to have food on the table," Schaub said. "It is also hard to know what to tell your children. It is concerning for us, but we are not forced to go into work. There are others who have to work, and not only are they not getting paid, they also have calculate the expense of getting to work and other things like daycare."

She will be among dozens of others expected to protest the shutdown and march in support of employees under the Transportation Security Administration.

The "Rally to End the Shutdown" will take place at Terminal D30 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.