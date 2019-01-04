Government Shutdown Impacting Local Businesses

As the United States heads into the second week of a government shutdown, the impact is being felt across North Texas.

“It’s affecting not just the 800,000 government employees who’ve been laid off but also employees here that could otherwise be employed and working just by allowing us to open our next facility,” said Deep Ellum Brewing CEO John Reardon.

By the end of the month, Reardon was planning to open a second facility in Fort Worth.

“Right now we’re 100 percent ready to go except for the federal government,” said Reardon.

It’s because he’s awaiting final approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, the regulatory agency in charge of approving both labels and licenses, which was closed due to the shutdown. Even once it reopens, Reardon worries a backlog could delay opening doors at his new facility for months.

“It’s disappointing watching what’s happening in Washington seeming like there’s no real end in sight and people just not willing to work together. And you know, all the while we’re sort of left in this political unknown,” said Reardon.

A few miles away, in the shadow of a federal office building Twisted Trompo is also feeling a pinch.

“We definitely miss our federal employees,” said spokesperson Erika Buesing.

Since opening in September, the restaurant says federal employees have been among their most loyal customer base. That’s why they wanted to do something to help.

“It would be very scary. It would be a very worrisome time,” said Buesing.

Developing Sewer Overflow Dumps 250K Gallons of Sewage in Fort Worth

Until the shutdown comes to an end, they’re offering $1 tacos all day, every day for anyone with a government I.D.

Meanwhile Transportation Security Administration union officials say there could soon be an impact at the airport as the number of TSA agents calling out sick continues to climb.

But for now, the TSA says they’re not seeing any impacts at DFW.

“Wait times may be affected depending on the number of call outs, however to date, screening wait times remain well within TSA standards. Yesterday, for example, TSA screened over 2.2 million passengers. Overall, 99.8 percent waited less than 30 minutes,” said a TSA spokesperson.

Still some groups like Nerd Wallet have suggested arriving to the airport earlier during the shutdown to ensure you don’t miss your flight.