President Donald Trump announced Friday that he had agreed to a deal that would reopen the government for three weeks, without funding for his proposed border wall. But Trump indicated that he might be willing to shut down the government again or declare an emergency if Congress doesn’t give him funding for the wall in their next funding resolution.

A White House official said Friday that the Trump administration is taking steps to ensure back pay is issued as soon as possible to the roughly 800,000 furloughed employees who went without paychecks during the government shutdown, NBC News reported.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the government would re-open through Feb. 15 while negotiations on border security funding continue.

“Because of the President’s actions, Federal workers will be paid in the coming days,” the White House tweeted.