Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Special Election for State Senate District 6
Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Special Election for State Senate District 6

Published 50 minutes ago

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday ordered a special election for next month to decide who will occupy the seat in Texas Senate Dist. 6.

    The special election follows the resignation of State Sen. Sylvia Garcia.

    Texas State Senate District 6 is wholly contained within Harris County.

    The expedited special election will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 11, with early voting beginning on Monday, Nov. 26.

    Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.

