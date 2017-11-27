Gov. Greg Abbott Nominates General Counsel for Texas Supreme Court - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Gov. Greg Abbott Nominates General Counsel for Texas Supreme Court

    Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he will nominate former Texas Deputy Attorney General Jimmy Blacklock to the state's supreme court.

    Blacklock, general counsel to the governor's office, would replace Don Willett as a state supreme court justice after Willett is confirmed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by the U.S. Senate.

    The governor made the announcement Monday in a press conference at the Republican Party of Texas headquarters in Austin.

    Blacklock was the state's deputy attorney general for legal counsel when Abbott was attorney general, and he previously served as special assistant and senior counsel to the Attorney General's Office and as assistant solicitor general, according to the governor's office.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

