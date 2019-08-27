Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday he is directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to take immediate action to shorten lines at DPS offices. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Abbott said the Texas Legislature, during the most recent session, provided $200 million to add staff at driver's license offices that will clear up long wait times.

"The Texas Legislature heard you loud and clear," Abbott said on Twitter. "You are tired of wasting your time, waiting in long lines just to get your driver's license."

When NBC 5's Texas SkyRanger flew over a DPS office in McKinney on Monday, more than three dozen people were seen waiting in line outside the office.

It's not clear how soon the changes will be made at area DPS offices.