Austin Leaders Throw Dallas Into Debate Over Homeless Camps

For months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Austin City Council have sparred over a city ordinance that allows homeless people to camp and panhandle in most public places throughout their downtown.

Now, Dallas finds itself square in the middle of their debate, as both sides point to the city's own response to homelessness to justify their actions.

Dallas does not allow camping in public places without a permit. And in recent years, the city has taken steps to clear out large homeless camps that have popped up near the downtown area.

On Twitter and in an interview with NBC affiliate KXAN, Abbott noted during a recent trip to Dallas, he saw "zero homeless laying around or camping on sidewalks" and "no feces and no used needles" on the ground, a claim he's repeatedly made about the situation in Austin.

"They have more homeless in Dallas than they have in Austin," Abbott said. "But because they have an orderly process, they go about making sure that what's going on in downtown Austin is not taking place in downtown Dallas."

In response to Abbott's remarks, Austin Mayor Steve Adler pointed out that Dallas' homeless population is growing at a higher rate than Austin's.

"I'm not picking on Dallas because cities across the state and across the country are dealing with this challenge," Adler told KXAN. "It is true that in Austin we're seeing it now a little more than what is being seen, perhaps, in Dallas. But the answer to that is not to hide it. The answer to that is to house these folks."

Abbott has said if Austin does not reverse its camping ordinance by Nov. 1, he will use state resources to go into the areas where homeless camps have popped up and clear them.

Several Austin City Council members have recently expressed some willingness to further restrict where camping is allowed, but don't appear to support an all out ban.