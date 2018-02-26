Golden State Warriors to Visit DC-Area Kids, Not White House

The Golden State Warriors celebrate their 2017 NBA Championship on June 15, 2017 in Oakland, California.

While the Golden State Warriors are in Washington this week, they'll hold an event with children rather than visit the White House, NBC Sports reports.

The Golden State Warriors are set to meet with kids in the D.C. area on Tuesday, before they play the Washington Wizards the following day, NBC Sports reports. Details on the event are under wraps.

NBA champs usually visit the White House, but the team announced it would not visit after President Donald Trump used Twitter to disinvite point guard Steph Curry in September.

The tradition of sports teams visiting the White House dates back to the mid-1800s, NBC Sports reports. The World Series title team visited in 1924, and NBA teams visited in the 1980s, the site reports.



Warriors' forward Kevin Durant, who is from Seat Pleasant, Maryland, recently donated $10 million to a program that will help students from his hometown attend college.

In August, Seat Pleasant celebrated Kevin Durant Day.

Representatives for the Warriors did not immediately respond to inquiries.