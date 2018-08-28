Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, want to be buried at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the expansive, wildflower-filled complex in University Park, his office confirmed Tuesday.

The decision, first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, is a change from their plans to be laid to rest at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford said the decision followed the death in April of former first lady Barbara Bush, George W. Bush's mother. She was buried at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, where former President George H.W. Bush will also be interred.

