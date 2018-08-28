George W. and Laura Bush Want to Be Buried at the Bush Center in University Park - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
George W. and Laura Bush Want to Be Buried at the Bush Center in University Park

The decision is a change from their plans to be buried in Austin

By Tom Benning - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, want to be buried at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the expansive, wildflower-filled complex in University Park, his office confirmed Tuesday.

    The decision, first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, is a change from their plans to be laid to rest at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

    Bush spokesman Freddy Ford said the decision followed the death in April of former first lady Barbara Bush, George W. Bush's mother. She was buried at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, where former President George H.W. Bush will also be interred.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

