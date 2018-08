WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) looks on during a brief press conference before an Armed Services conference committee meeting on the National Defense Authorization Act on Capitol Hill, October 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

When John McCain, the longtime United States senator from Arizona died Saturday, lawmakers from Texas were quick to praise him for his years of service to the country, both in the military and in the Senate.

Former President George W. Bush said in a statement, "John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order."

While U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called McCain "a patriot, and an extraordinary American war hero."

Find reaction from more Texas lawmakers below.