Garland City Council, Proposition Results

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Election Results: See All Races Here

    Garland voters are considering two seats on the City Council, a school trustee and a number of propositions.

    The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

    City Council

    Two city council seats are up for election in Garland Saturday in Districts 3 and 6.

    In District 3, incumbent Jerry Nickerson is looking for his second term representing the area around Lake Ray Hubbard. 

    Robert Vera is another councilmember hoping for a second term. He was first elected to represent District 6 in 2017, covering the western part of the city.

    Garland - City Council - District 3

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Jerry Nickerson

    425

    55%
    Stephen Stanley

    342

    45%

    Garland - City Council - District 6

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Robert Vera

    113

    64%
    Patrick Abell

    63

    36%

    ISD Trustee

    Longtime board member Linda Griffin is again running for reelection to the school board. Griffin has been a board member since 1998 and is currently the Place 3 Trustee.

    Garland ISD - Trustee - Place 3

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Linda Griffin

    2383

    57%
    Bob Duckworth

    1811

    43%

    Propositions

    The city of Garland is also asking voters to consider nine propositions on the ballot that ranged from selling a park to issuing bonds for street repairs and other development projects.

    Prop A-1 - Shall the City Council be authorized, as otherwise limited by and pursuant to State law, to sell Bunker Hill Park and thereafter use of the proceeds from such sale only for park purposes.

    Prop A - The issuance of $122,250,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements including sidewalk, alley, and other traffic flow improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Garland - Proposition A-1 Bunker Hill Park Sale

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    For

    2450

    74%
    Against

    862

    26%

    Garland - Proposition A Bonds for Streets

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    2575

    76%
    Against

    811

    24%

    Prop B - The issuance of $51,350,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Prop C - The issuance of $47,350,000 general obligation bonds for storm drainage improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Garland - Proposition B Bonds for Facilities

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    For

    2153

    64%
    Against

    1197

    36%

    Garland - Proposition C Bonds for Storm Drainage

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    2389

    71%
    Against

    979

    29%

    Prop D - The issuance of $117,750,000 general obligation bonds for parks and recreation facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Prop E - The issuance of $21,000,000 general obligation bonds for library facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Garland - Proposition D Bonds for Parks and Rec

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    For

    2025

    60%
    Against

    1344

    40%

    Garland - Proposition E Bonds for Library

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    2105

    63%
    Against

    1255

    37%

    Prop F - The issuance of $46,000,000 general obligation bonds for economic development projects within the city and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Prop G - The issuance of $6,000,000 general obligation bonds for improvements to existing municipal facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Garland - Proposition F Bonds for Economic Developments

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    For

    1900

    57%
    Against

    1441

    43%

    Garland - Proposition G Bonds for Facilities

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:33 PM
    For

    1879

    56%
    Against

    1459

    44%

    Prop H - The issuance of $12,000,000 general obligation bonds for animal shelter and control facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Garland - Proposition H Bonds for Animal Shelter

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:33 PM
    For

    2227

    66%
    Against

    1139

    34%

      

