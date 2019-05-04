Garland City Council, Proposition Results

Election Results: See All Races Here

Garland voters are considering two seats on the City Council, a school trustee and a number of propositions.

The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

City Council

Two city council seats are up for election in Garland Saturday in Districts 3 and 6.

In District 3, incumbent Jerry Nickerson is looking for his second term representing the area around Lake Ray Hubbard.

Robert Vera is another councilmember hoping for a second term. He was first elected to represent District 6 in 2017, covering the western part of the city.

Garland - City Council - District 3 1% Reporting Garland - City Council - District 6 1% Reporting

ISD Trustee

Longtime board member Linda Griffin is again running for reelection to the school board. Griffin has been a board member since 1998 and is currently the Place 3 Trustee.

Garland ISD - Trustee - Place 3 1% Reporting

Propositions

The city of Garland is also asking voters to consider nine propositions on the ballot that ranged from selling a park to issuing bonds for street repairs and other development projects.

Prop A-1 - Shall the City Council be authorized, as otherwise limited by and pursuant to State law, to sell Bunker Hill Park and thereafter use of the proceeds from such sale only for park purposes.

Prop A - The issuance of $122,250,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements including sidewalk, alley, and other traffic flow improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Garland - Proposition A-1 Bunker Hill Park Sale 1% Reporting Garland - Proposition A Bonds for Streets 1% Reporting

Prop B - The issuance of $51,350,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop C - The issuance of $47,350,000 general obligation bonds for storm drainage improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Garland - Proposition B Bonds for Facilities 1% Reporting Garland - Proposition C Bonds for Storm Drainage 1% Reporting

Prop D - The issuance of $117,750,000 general obligation bonds for parks and recreation facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop E - The issuance of $21,000,000 general obligation bonds for library facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Garland - Proposition D Bonds for Parks and Rec 1% Reporting Garland - Proposition E Bonds for Library 1% Reporting

Prop F - The issuance of $46,000,000 general obligation bonds for economic development projects within the city and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop G - The issuance of $6,000,000 general obligation bonds for improvements to existing municipal facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Garland - Proposition F Bonds for Economic Developments 1% Reporting Garland - Proposition G Bonds for Facilities 1% Reporting

Prop H - The issuance of $12,000,000 general obligation bonds for animal shelter and control facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof