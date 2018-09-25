GOP Hires Attorney to Question Kavanaugh's Accuser

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans said Tuesday they had hired outside counsel to handle questioning at Thursday's hearing featuring Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her — though they would not reveal the lawyer's identity, drawing criticism from Democrats and women's advocates.

In a letter to a lawyer for Ford on Monday, Mike Davis, who handles nominations for Republicans on the committee, said the GOP had hired a woman whom he described as "an experienced sex-crimes prosecutor to serve as an investigative staff counsel for the hearing," NBC News reported.

"She will question Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh on Thursday on behalf of the Republican members," Davis wrote. The goal for Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Davis, "is to de-politicize this process and search for the truth – instead of creating a forum for senators to grandstand or launch their presidential campaigns."