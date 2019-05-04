Fort Worth Mayoral, City Council Election Results

Election Results: See All Races Here

Mayor

Betsy Price, the 44th mayor of Fort Worth, is running for an unprecedented fifth, two-year term leading the nation's 16th-largest city. She's facing two challengers, Deborah Peoples and James McBride.

Fort Worth - Mayor 1% Reporting

City Council

Fort Worth voters were also asked to consider eight City Council seats, though candidates in District 2 and 9 were running unopposed.

In District 3, incumbent Brian Byrd is seeking his second term, while in District 4 Cary Moon was looking to win his third.

Fort Worth - City Council - District 3 1% Reporting Fort Worth - City Council - District 4 1% Reporting

In District 5, incumbent Gyna Bivens faced four challengers and will head to a runoff June 8 with one of Tammy Pierce, Thomas Brown, Bob Willoughby or Waymond Brown. In District 6, longtime councilman Jungus Jordan faces two challengers as he looks to win his eighth term. Jordan, first elected in June 2005, has represented the district for 14 years.

Fort Worth - City Council - District 5 1% Reporting Fort Worth - City Council - District 6 1% Reporting

Incumbent Dennis Shingleton faces two challengers vying for his District 7 seat. Shingleton has been on the city council since 2011 and is seeking his fifth term. In District 8, Kelly Allen Gray is looking for her fourth term since being first sworn in on July 10, 2012.

Fort Worth - City Council - District 7 1% Reporting Fort Worth - City Council - District 8 1% Reporting

ISD Trustees

In District 2, Fort Worth ISD Board President Tobi Jackson is seeking another term; Jackson has been on the board since 2010. In District 3, Quinton Phillips and Cleveland Harris are hoping to fill the seat vacated by Christene Chadwick Moss. Moss was first elected to represent District 3 in 1990.

Fort Worth ISD - District 2 1% Reporting Fort Worth ISD - District 3 1% Reporting

In District 5, Judy Needham opted not to seek reelection. C.J. Evans and Carla Morton are vying to replace Needham.

In District 6, 2nd Vice President Ann Sutherland opted to retire and not run for reelection. Three challengers hoped to fill the seat, but only Anne Darr had Sutherland's endorsement.