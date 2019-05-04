Fort Worth Mayoral, City Council Election Results - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Live Election Results
Fort Worth Mayoral, City Council Election Results

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Election Results: See All Races Here

    Mayor

    Betsy Price, the 44th mayor of Fort Worth, is running for an unprecedented fifth, two-year term leading the nation's 16th-largest city. She's facing two challengers, Deborah Peoples and James McBride.

    Fort Worth - Mayor

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Betsy Price

    11298

    55%
    Deborah Peoples

    8680

    42%
    James McBride

    497

    2%

    City Council

    Fort Worth voters were also asked to consider eight City Council seats, though candidates in District 2 and 9 were running unopposed.

    In District 3, incumbent Brian Byrd is seeking his second term, while in District 4 Cary Moon was looking to win his third.

    Fort Worth - City Council - District 3

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Brian Byrd

    2664

    80%
    Tanner Smith

    660

    20%

    Fort Worth - City Council - District 4

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Cary Moon

    1873

    75%
    Max Striker

    612

    25%

    In District 5, incumbent Gyna Bivens faced four challengers and will head to a runoff June 8 with one of Tammy Pierce, Thomas Brown, Bob Willoughby or Waymond Brown. In District 6, longtime councilman Jungus Jordan faces two challengers as he looks to win his eighth term. Jordan, first elected in June 2005, has represented the district for 14 years.

    Fort Worth - City Council - District 5

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Gyna Bivens

    1781

    66%
    Tammy Pierce

    457

    17%
    Thomas Brown

    172

    6%
    Bob Willoughby

    138

    5%
    Waymond Brown

    135

    5%

    Fort Worth - City Council - District 6

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Jungus Jordan

    2155

    58%
    Daryl Davis

    1213

    32%
    Rod Smith

    365

    10%

    Incumbent Dennis Shingleton faces two challengers vying for his District 7 seat. Shingleton has been on the city council since 2011 and is seeking his fifth term. In District 8, Kelly Allen Gray is looking for her fourth term since being first sworn in on July 10, 2012.

    Fort Worth - City Council - District 7

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Dennis Shingleton

    1572

    68%
    Michael Matos

    448

    19%
    David Hawthorne

    287

    12%

    Fort Worth - City Council - District 8

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Kelly Gray

    1227

    56%
    Chris Nettles

    822

    37%
    KL Johnson

    145

    7%

    ISD Trustees

    In District 2, Fort Worth ISD Board President Tobi Jackson is seeking another term; Jackson has been on the board since 2010. In District 3, Quinton Phillips and Cleveland Harris are hoping to fill the seat vacated by Christene Chadwick Moss. Moss was first elected to represent District 3 in 1990.

    Fort Worth ISD - District 2

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Tobi Jackson

    899

    64%
    Chad McCarty

    506

    36%

    Fort Worth ISD - District 3

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Quinton Phillips

    1126

    67%
    Cleveland Harris

    544

    33%

    In District 5, Judy Needham opted not to seek reelection. C.J. Evans and Carla Morton are vying to replace Needham.

    In District 6, 2nd Vice President Ann Sutherland opted to retire and not run for reelection. Three challengers hoped to fill the seat, but only Anne Darr had Sutherland's endorsement.

    Fort Worth ISD - Trustee Place 5

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    CJ Evans

    1214

    61%
    Carla Morton

    787

    39%

    Fort Worth ISD - District 6

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Anne Darr

    1615

    62%
    Lisa Saucedo

    593

    23%
    Sandra Shelton

    386

    15%

      

