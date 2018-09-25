Fort Worth Mayor Price Headed to White House

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has accepted an invitation from the White House to attend an economic summit with President Donald Trump on Thursday – the same day two other high-profile issues will engross Washington.

Also on Thursday, President Trump has scheduled a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein amid speculation about Rosenstein's future. Rosenstein is in charge of the independent counsel's investigation into Russia and the 2016 election.

The Senate Judiciary Committee also is set to question U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Few details of Thursday's economic summit were immediately available.

Mayor Price has met with President Trump twice before. The most recent was in February when she attended a meeting on infrastructure.