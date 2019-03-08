Fort Worth Heads Back to SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Heads Back to SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says attending the festival is a great way for the city to shine

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News
    Hundreds of thousands of people are heading to Austin this weekend for the South by Southwest Festival and Conference, where Fort Worth plans to have a big presence to attract bright, young talent.

    "It shows off our arts area, our creative mindset," Price said. "It attracts that younger group who tends to be at SXSW, that technological artsy group who’s much younger. That’s the next demographic that we’re attracting as we begin to build our ‘cool factor.’ People are loving it."

    This year, Fort Worth will be more visible on Rainey Street.

    "We’ll be right in the heart of the festival. We’ll have Tim Love cooking up great food, TX Whiskey will be there again, we’ll have salsa, great music, artist, photographers, great music, it’s going to be a really fun good time," Price said.

    Aside from conference speakers, great food and artists, there is a 15K bike ride you can sign up for with Mayor Price. There is also a full line-up of country, hip-hop and blues artists from Fort Worth.

    ONLINE: Full Fort Worth itinerary

