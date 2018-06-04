Fort Worth City Hall Makeover Could Include 'Molly' Benches

An ongoing makeover of Fort Worth's City Hall will continue this year with a series of new benches shaped like the city's Molly logo.

The benches, which will double as vehicle barriers, will replace "outdated" concrete planter boxes on the north end of the building, according to a report to the City Council.

In the report to the council, staffers noted routine maintenance at City Hall lagged during the lean years of the economic downturn and said "our citizens and staff deserve a more professional environment in which to conduct business."

Since 2016, the city has spent $525,000 on improvements, including new seating and lighting in the City Council Chambers, renovated bathrooms, and new carpeting.

In next year's budget, the city plans to make more improvements, including a "more welcoming" marquee sign and expanded landscaping areas.

The growing city has flirted with building a new City Hall. Funding could come from a future bond issue.