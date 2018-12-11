Fort Worth City Council to Vote on Pension Plan

Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council is set to vote on a proposed pension plan. City leaders seem confident a compromise will be struck. (Published Dec. 11, 2018)

After more than three years of trying to find a pension plan compromise and a solution to fix a $1.6 billion shortfall, a final plan may be complete.

Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council is set to vote on a proposed pension plan.

City leaders seem confident a compromise will be struck.

“I’m very pleased where it has ended up,” Mayor Betsy Price said. “We’ve had our general employees, our police and fire employees at the table for hours the last two weeks or three weeks and I think we’ve come up with a pretty good solution.”

“We have been hard at work to get one that is fair for all employees and I believe we have a compromise that is going to end up great,” Price added.

City council members in November tabled the vote on a proposal sending negotiators back to work.

A draft of the plan that was made public left some firefighters and police officers speaking out about the cut of a cost-of-living increase for retirees and cutting them altogether for future employees.

Now, it appears some sort of agreement was reached.

“It’s very good. As far as this goes, it is going to go a long way toward stabilizing the pension and everybody wants this pension to be stable,” Price said. “When they retire, we want them to have a good pension and I think this will get us there.”

“It is probably not the permanent fix for forever, and I don’t know, in today’s world, there ever is going to be a permanent fix,” Price added. “It all depends on how the fund forms, but we hope this will get us there for several years.”

If council votes yes, city employees will also need to approve it in January.

“We will spend about 30 days educating people, taking their questions – going out to every employee in one form or another so they understand what the changes are and then they will have a chance to vote on them too,” Price said.