Former US Envoy Marie Yovanovitch Says She Was Told to Tweet Praise of Trump to Save Her Job - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Former US Envoy Marie Yovanovitch Says She Was Told to Tweet Praise of Trump to Save Her Job

Testimony from Marie Yovanovitch was included in the first transcripts released Monday by the three committees leading the Democrats' impeachment probe into Trump's dealings with Ukraine

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington, as she is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers on Friday as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

    Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, told House impeachment investigators last month that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told her she should tweet out support or praise for President Donald Trump if she wanted to save her job, according to a transcript of her testimony made public Monday.

    The three House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump released two transcripts — including the one of Yovanovitch's testimony— of the behind-closed-doors interviews they have conducted as part of their investigation, as the probe moves to a more public phase.

    According to the transcript of Yovanovitch's interview, she asked Sondland for advice about how to handle an onslaught of criticism from conservative media and Donald Trump Jr., NBC News reported.

