White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to ex-Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg's comments on MSNBC about alleged wrongdoing in the Trump campaign. (Published 2 hours ago)

Sam Nunberg, a former Donald Trump campaign aide, plans to defy a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller requesting campaign documents related to the Russia investigation, saying Monday that it would be "really funny" if he were arrested.

"The president's right, it's a witch hunt," Nunberg told MSNBC's Katy's Tur.

"I'm not going to cooperate when they want me to come into a grand jury for them to insinuate that (former Trump adviser) Roger Stone was colluding with (Wikileaks founder) Julian Assange," he added.