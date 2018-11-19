Former Top Intel Officials Hit Back at Trump After Criticism of Bin Laden Raid - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Former Top Intel Officials Hit Back at Trump After Criticism of Bin Laden Raid

There were calls for Trump to apologize to retired Adm. Bill McRaven

Published 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former Top Intel Officials Hit Back at Trump After Criticism of Bin Laden Raid
    AP
    FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, U.S. Navy Adm. William McRaven addresses the Texas Board of Regents in Austin, Texas.

    Former top members of the intelligence community rebuked President Donald Trump on Monday for deriding the retired Navy SEAL who oversaw the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden as a "Hillary Clinton backer" and suggesting that he should have caught the al Qaeda leader sooner, NBC News reported.

    Responses to Trump's comments about retired Adm. Bill McRaven, who has criticized the president's attacks on the press, poured in Monday from former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, who said Trump should apologize.

    "This president owes Admiral McRaven and all of the SEALS involved in that operation an apology for what he's saying. He's undermining his position as commander-in-chief. Not only with those that conducted the operation, but with the entire military," Panetta, who served as the U.S. Secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama at the time of the 2011 raid that killed bin Laden, said on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" Monday.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices