Former State Sen. Wendy Davis says a fellow lawmaker inappropriately touched her when she served in the state legislature.

Davis said she could not believe what happened to her.

"Like a lot of women in the Texas Capitol, I had my own experience with a sexual harassment encounter where I was inappropriately touched by a newly sworn-in House member at a social event," Davis said. "I don't believe he knew that I was a senator at the time. There is obviously no excuse regardless of who the person is. But, you know, because I was a senator, I had a way of holding him to account for that."

Davis says for the next two legislative sessions that representative didn't get a bill through, because she had friends in the House who made sure that that happened.

"It was good to have the ability to hold someone responsible for behaving in that way, but unfortunately in the Texas Capitol for so many women that work there, there is no way to hold people to account who are doing such things," Davis said.

Davis said this behavior has become systemic in the capitol.

"A lot of women have kind of hardened themselves to it, just sort of put their heads down and moved through it," she added.

Just this week, both the House speaker and lieutenant governor have called for reviews of their respective policies. In the House, a person can report an allegation to one committee. On the Senate side, a person reports to the Senate secretary. Davis believes the system needs to be much stronger.

"I think there needs to be a much broader system of prevention, of having conversations about what harassment looks like, what are inappropriate comments," she said.