After the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said a gun issued to former sheriff and current gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez was missing, the campaign for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following tweet (inset).

A missing pistol that prompted criticism of gubernatorial candidate and former sheriff Lupe Valdez has been found inside the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the department says.



The sheriff's department said Tuesday the Beretta 9mm pistol issued to Valdez and reported last week to be missing was found during a "thorough inventory of every weapon" in the property room.

"After a previous audit failed to locate the weapon, current interim Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown ordered another inventory be completed on the Sheriff’s Property Room yesterday," the sheriff's office said Tuesday morning.

During that search, the pistol issued to Valdez in 2011 after her owned weapon malfunctioned was found. The sheriff's office said they now believe the gun was surrendered Jan. 2 and mistakenly not entered into inventory at that time.

The sheriff's department said they notified Valdez the weapon had been found and issued her an apology.

"Sheriff Brown and the sheriff’s department offer their sincere apologies to former Sheriff Lupe Valdez for any distress and hardship that was created as a result of the department’s mistake," the department said in a prepared statement.

Valdez said last week she followed protocol to return the weapon and believed it was misplaced during her transition from sheriff to gubernatorial candidate.

Valdez, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott this fall. Once news of the missing weapon made headlines, Abbott's campaign quickly turned to Twitter and questioned whether Valdez could be trusted to manage the state's affairs if she couldn't be trusted to keep track of her gun.

A request for comment from Abbott's campaign, now that the weapon has been found, has not yet been answered.

Meanwhile, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said they will review how the oversight occurred and will make changes to insure this type of incident does not occur again.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office Looking for Gun Loaned to Texas Governor Candidate Lupe Valdez