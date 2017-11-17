President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared together on stage for the first time to answer a host of political and personal questions. (Published 3 hours ago)

Former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared together onstage Friday for the first time since the 2016 presidential election to answer a host of political and personal questions.

The former First Couple was very casual during the hourlong discussion at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

They cracked a few jokes and were very candid on a number of topics — chief among them President Donald Trump, the 2016 election and the way forward for the Democratic Party.

When asked what they would tell Trump if he were seated next to them, Bill Clinton said Trump should, "stop seeking enemies and look for people to work with."

"We're the same age," he added. "What do you want your legacy to be?"

Hillary Clinton said Trump, as president, should do more to unite the country. She also discussed some of her own missteps during the campaign.

"It was the first reality TV campaign. He was the first reality TV candidate and I was the candidate of reality. I was not as entertaining and I admit that," she said.

The former Democratic presidential candidate also urged Trump to fix the Republican tax overhaul and push Congress to reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program, which she helped establish.

"It's a budget-busting, debt-increasing giveaway. It's not going to deal with our infrastructure problem, not going to provide better education, and it's not going to solve our health care problems," she said. "It's not too late for you [Trump] to demonstrate that you really understand the job, how awesome the responsibility is. You're looking for ways to bring people together and not divide us, so don't let the Republican Congress hurt people."

The pair spent several minutes discussing what happened during the 2016 election. Much of the conversation focused on Russian meddling.

"Vladimir Putin is an internal threat to our democracy and a national security threat. They were sewing discord in America. We were slow to defend ourselves," Hillary Clinton said.

The night ended with the couple being asked what they wanted their legacy to be.

Bill Clinton demurred, saying it all depends on how you keep score.

Despite calls for her to leave politics for good, Hillary Clinton said she's not worried about her legacy, because she is not done fighting for the causes she believes in.

"Anything I can do to bring people together, solve problems, help tackle the challenges we face is what I'm committed to right now," she said. "It's too soon to start thinking about legacy, because I'm not going anywhere."