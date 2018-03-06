In the race for the Republican nomination for Tarrant County Tax Assessor, former Mansfield City Councilwoman Wendy Burgess and former NBC 5 anchor Mike Snyder will square-off again in a run-off race this spring.

The winner of the May 22 run-off will face former NBC 5 staffer Ollie Anderson in the Nov. 6 general election. Anderson, a Democrat, ran unopposed.



Snyder and Burgess were among a list of four Republican hopefuls looking to occupy the county tax collector's unexpired seat recently left empty by outgoing collector Ron Wright.

Tarrant Co. Tax Assessor Republicans 100% Reporting

Snyder entered the race the lone candidate with no experience in public office. His challengers all had city council experience, Burgess in Mansfield, Rick Barnes in Keller and Trasa Robertson Cobern in Hurst.



Wright confirmed last fall he was stepping down to run for U.S. Congress, hoping to take the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Joe Barton who announced he was resigning last fall after being made a victim of revenge porn.

