Former NBC 5 Anchor, Staffer Vie for Unexpired Tarrant County Tax Assessor's Seat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Former NBC 5 Anchor, Staffer Vie for Unexpired Tarrant County Tax Assessor's Seat

Run-off winner will face Democrat Ollie Anderson in Nov. 6 general election

Published at 8:34 PM CST on Mar 6, 2018 | Updated at 11:55 PM CST on Mar 6, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former NBC 5 Anchor, Staffer Vie for Unexpired Tarrant County Tax Assessor's Seat
    NBC 5 News

    See Returns For All Races Here

    In the race for the Republican nomination for Tarrant County Tax Assessor, former Mansfield City Councilwoman Wendy Burgess and former NBC 5 anchor Mike Snyder will square-off again in a run-off race this spring.

    The winner of the May 22 run-off will face former NBC 5 staffer Ollie Anderson in the Nov. 6 general election. Anderson, a Democrat, ran unopposed.

    Snyder and Burgess were among a list of four Republican hopefuls looking to occupy the county tax collector's unexpired seat recently left empty by outgoing collector Ron Wright.

    Tarrant Co. Tax Assessor Republicans

    100% ReportingMar 7, 5:32 AM
    Wendy Burgess (R)

    30064

    31%
    Mike Snyder (R)

    24300

    25%
    Rick Barnes (R)

    21989

    23%
    Trasa Robertson Cobern (R)

    20308

    21%

    Snyder entered the race the lone candidate with no experience in public office. His challengers all had city council experience, Burgess in Mansfield, Rick Barnes in Keller and Trasa Robertson Cobern in Hurst.

    Wright confirmed last fall he was stepping down to run for U.S. Congress, hoping to take the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Joe Barton who announced he was resigning last fall after being made a victim of revenge porn.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices