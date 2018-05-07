A group of citizens say U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess (R, TX-26) has ignored them for 15 months, even though they show up at his office every Monday morning requesting an audience. The group, dubbed Moral Monday, said they stand outside Burgess' Lake Dallas office every Monday and ask to speak with their representative and that they've, so far, been unable to schedule a meeting or ask him any questions. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A group of citizens say U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess (R, TX-26) has ignored them for 15 months, even though they show up at his office every Monday morning requesting an audience.

The group, dubbed Moral Monday, said they stand outside Burgess' Lake Dallas office every Monday and ask to speak with their representative and that they've, so far, been unable to schedule a meeting or ask him any questions.

The protesters told NBC 5 they want to ask the representative about attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, women's health issues, President Trump's tax cuts and the "rampant corruption and dishonesty displayed by Trump and his cabinet."

On Monday, May 7, nearly two dozen members of the Moral Monday group protested outside Burgess' office and chanted while holding protest signs.

"Congressmen cannot choose whom to represent, they represent us all. All the voters of District 26 deserve a visible representative," the group said.

The Moral Monday group is affiliated with Indivisible Denton, a group "dedicated to opposing the harmful policies of the Trump administration."

NBC 5 reached out to Burgess' camp for comment Monday morning and, as of late Monday afternoon, has also not received a reply.