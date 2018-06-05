Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

File photo of first lady Melania Trump speaking during a "Be Best" initiative event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday, May 7, 2018.

First lady Melania Trump is planning her first public appearance outside the White House in nearly a month.



The White House said the will join President Donald Trump for a hurricane briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington on Wednesday with FEMA Administrator Brock Long and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

In 2017, the first lady joined the president on multiple trips surveying hurricane damage in parts of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Wednesday's appearance will be the first lady's first appearance outside the White House since May 10. Since then, she has spent five days in the hospital following a kidney procedure and has stayed out of public view for more than three weeks.

Newly-Released Videos Show More on Sterling Brown Arrest

Milwaukee police have released more body camera footage of the violent arrest of Bucks player Sterling Brown, including portions of where officers discuss "protecting ourselves" and the likelihood of a "media firestorm." (Published 6 hours ago)

Trump re-emerged Monday at a private White House reception where she and the president hosted military families.

Governors from throughout the United States, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), are expected to take part in Wednesday's briefing. Abbott will join the briefing via video teleconference from DPS headquarters in Austin.