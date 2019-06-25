Stephanie Grisham, press secretary for First Lady Melania Trump, attends the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 21, 2019.

First Lady Melania Trump announced the next White House press secretary on Twitter on Tuesday: her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham.

“She has been with us since 2015 - @potus and I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country," Melania Trump tweeted. "Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest."

Grisham, who will also take on the role of communications director, replaces Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who announced her departure from the job on June 13. Sanders had a rocky relationship with reporters and it has been 106 days since the last official White House briefing in March, NBC News reported.

Grisham "will be an incredible asset to the President and the country," Sanders tweeted on Tuesday. "I’m sad to leave the WH, but so happy to leave our team in such great hands. Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role."

'My Big Idea' with 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates O'Rourke, Warren and Others

Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other 2020 candidates share their big ideas as part of NBC News' series giving the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates a chance to tell voters about issues that make them stand out from the pack. Full report (Published 2 hours ago)

The previous communications director was former Fox News executive Bill Shine, who departed earlier this year.