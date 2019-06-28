A controversial deal to convert some prekindergarten classrooms into charter campuses within the Dallas school district on Thursday again drew sharp criticism from opponents who say they worry about the privatization of public education. (Published June 28, 2019)

In the spring, DISD trustees approved a plan to convert 10 preschools that were already part of partnerships with nonprofits into charter schools run mostly free from district authority. DISD was taking advantage of a new state law that gives districts more money if a campus is converted to a charter.

