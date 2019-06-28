Fiery Debate on Charter Partnership Renewed at Dallas School Board Meeting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery Debate on Charter Partnership Renewed at Dallas School Board Meeting

Dallas ISD board was to vote Thursday night on finalizing deal to convert some prekindergarten classrooms into charter campuses

By Eva-Marie Ayala - The Dallas Morning News

Published 7 minutes ago

    Fiery Debate on Charter Partnership Renewed at Dallas School Board Meeting
    NBC 5 News
    A controversial deal to convert some prekindergarten classrooms into charter campuses within the Dallas school district on Thursday again drew sharp criticism from opponents who say they worry about the privatization of public education. (Published June 28, 2019)

    A controversial deal to convert some prekindergarten classrooms into charter campuses within the Dallas school district on Thursday again drew sharp criticism from opponents who say they worry about the privatization of public education.

    In the spring, DISD trustees approved a plan to convert 10 preschools that were already part of partnerships with nonprofits into charter schools run mostly free from district authority. DISD was taking advantage of a new state law that gives districts more money if a campus is converted to a charter.

