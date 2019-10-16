Fans of President Donald Trump Line Up Outside AAC Day Before Rally

The night before President Donald Trump will host a rally in Dallas, people are already lining up outside the American Airlines Center hoping to catch a good view of the President Thursday.
Mr. Trump arrives Thursday afternoon and will make several stops before holding a rally in Dallas Thursday night.
His first stop will be in Fort Worth, where he will meet with supporters and attend a fundraising luncheon.
Then he heads to Johnson County where he'll tour the new Louis Vuitton factory just outside the town of Keene.
People in Keene are rolling out the red, white and blue carpet, lining the streets with American flags.
President Trump will finish the day with a rally in Victory Park.