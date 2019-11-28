DOJ Inspector General Draft Report Says FBI Didn't Spy on Trump Campaign - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

DOJ Inspector General Draft Report Says FBI Didn't Spy on Trump Campaign

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DOJ Inspector General Draft Report Says FBI Didn't Spy on Trump Campaign
    picture alliance via Getty Image
    El presidente Donald Trump está en el centro de atención en la investigación por juicio político en su contra.

    A draft copy of a report compiled by the Department of Justice inspector general concludes that the FBI didn’t spy on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, a person familiar with the document confirmed to NBC News.

    The information from the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, is expected to be included in the final report that’s due on Dec. 9, according to The New York Times. The Times first reported Wednesday that the report is expected to say that the DOJ watchdog found no evidence that the FBI tried to place informants or undercover agents inside Trump’s campaign.

    Trump and his allies have long claimed that his 2016 campaign was spied on. Attorney General William Barr told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee in April that he thought “spying did occur” by the federal government on Trump’s campaign.

    “For the same reason we’re worried about foreign influence in elections ... I think spying on a political campaign — it’s a big deal, it’s a big deal,” Barr said in response to a question from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who had asked why Barr is looking into the origins of the FBI’s investigation.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices