Democrat Congressman: Trump Was Sent 'Secretly Altered' Memo

The FBI and Democratic lawmakers are separately criticizing the decision to release a memo written by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., focusing on FBI surveillance during the 2016 election season. The FBI said it was concerned about "omissions of fact" within the memo as House Republicans blocked a counter-memo written by their Democratic colleagues. (Published Thursday, Feb 1, 2018)

