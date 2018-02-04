The memo is a critique of the FBI's application for surveillance amidst the Russia Probe.

Former CIA Director John Brennan appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, criticizing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and saying the Republican representative "abused" his office by issuing the memo that was declassified by President Donald Trump last week.

Republicans on that committee released a controversial memo Friday, charging that senior law enforcement officials improperly omitted political motivations in requests for a FISA warrant monitoring former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

"That Devin Nunes and Republicans denied the ability of the minority, the Democrat members of that committee, to put out its report is just appalling," Brennan said.





"It really underscores just how partisan Mr. Nunes has been. He has abused the office of the chairmanship of HPSCI. And I don't say that lightly," Brennan added, charging that Nunes, who previously served on the Trump transition team, "has been engaged in these tactics purely to defend, make excuses and try to protect Mr. Trump."

