Eric Johnson To Be Inaugurated as Mayor of Dallas

For the first time in eight years, Dallas will have a new mayor.

Texas State Rep. Eric Johnson will become mayor in the middle of a spike in violent crime that has not been seen in decades.

Johnson said tackling crime will the first on his agenda and has already met with leaders in the Texas Department of Public Safety. Johnson said he expects help from DPS in curbing crime.

"It involves manpower. It involves equipment. It involves interjurisdictional cooperation at the city level, the state level with DPS and even county and federal," Johnson said. "This is being taken very seriously."

There are nearly 700 officer vacancies in the Dallas Police Department that Johnson hopes to address with the new city council.

He also comes into office when there are some within the department asking for a change in leadership — calling for the replacement of Chief Renee Hall.

"Chief Hall and I have not sat down and talked, but I do believe that this is not the time to discuss and not to play out in public a leadership change," Johnson said. "I think we need to assess the situation and figure out what exactly her plan is and what we are going to do to get the situation in Dallas under control."