Energy Sec. Rick Perry is in North Texas for EarthX Conference

NBC 5 Political reporter Julie Fine sat down with Energy Sec. Rick Perry while he was in Dallas. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Energy Secretary Rick Perry was back in his home state Thursday. He delivered the keynote address at the Roosevelt Banquet at the EarthX Conference.

EarthX is an environmental expo, conference and film festival being held this week and weekend in Dallas.

Before the event, the former Texas Governor sat down for a one on one interview with NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine. She asked him about reports that he may be leaving the Department of Energy.

"Most interesting job I have ever had. Not the best job. The best job was being governor. But the most interesting job I have ever had. And I tell people, I say, 'look, I’m a day closer to coming back to Texas and staying from now on.' But it ain’t today and it ain't tomorrow," said Perry. "So you are planning to stay," asked Fine. "Indeed," he replied.

