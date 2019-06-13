Election Cop: Trump Taking Foreign 'Oppo' Would Be Illegal

A top election official issued a statement Thursday on campaigns accepting foreign aid the day after President Donald Trump said he'd consider taking information on opponents from other countries, NBC News reported.

Trump told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview excerpt aired Wednesday he thinks he'd "take it" if a foreign government came to him and offered dirt on an opponent. The comment arose while the men were discussing why the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., didn't go to the FBI after he spoke with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

Federal Election Commission Chair Ellen Weintraub spoke out on the issue in a statement released on Twitter to make it "100% clear to the American public" that accepting such an offer is illegal.