El Paso Mayor Says Trump Insulted Him After Visiting Mass Shooting Victims - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

El Paso Mayor Says Trump Insulted Him After Visiting Mass Shooting Victims

Mayor Dee Margo made the comments in an interview with PBS' "Frontline"

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stay Safe from ID Theft with Frank Abagnale
    AP
    President Donald Trump greets Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, second from left, as El Paso Mayor Dee Margo watches as Trump arrives at El Paso International Airport to meet with people affected by the El Paso mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

    The Republican mayor of El Paso, Texas, said that President Donald Trump mocked him as a fake Republican last week during his visit to the border city following a deadly mass shooting there. 

    Dee Margo told PBS' "Frontline" in an interview - excerpts of which were published Wednesday - that Trump called him a RINO, a derisive moniker meaning "Republican in Name Only," when the two met after the president visited hospital staff and shooting survivors.

    The shooting, which targeted Latino immigrants, left 22 people dead and dozens injured earlier this month.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices