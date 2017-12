The fight to get a new Dallas City Council member kicked out of office has failed.

Kevin Felder had only been in office for about three months when a political consultant tried organizing a recall.

An application was filed with City Hall but failed to get the required number of signatures by the deadline.

Felder defeated first term incumbent Tiffinni Young in a June run-off for District 7 which includes Fair Park, South Dallas, Buckner Terrace and portions of Oak Cliff.