Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, resigned Tuesday, NBC News reported.
The departure — following reports that Cohn, the National Economic Council director, had opposed Trump's plan for large tariffs on imported steel and aluminum — comes as the latest in a string of exits by top officials in the administration.
The wealthy former Goldman Sachs banker played a key role on the president's reform package, with Trump praising him in a statement Tuesday for doing a "superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again."
The president called Cohn a "rare talent" and thanked him for his service.