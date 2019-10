SAVANNAH, GA - FEBRUARY 5: Voters leave a precinct after casting their ballots during Georgia's primary Super Tuesday's presidential election January 5, 2008 in Savannah, Georgia. An enormous cache of delegates is at stake. The two dozen state contests are delivering 1,023 Republican and 1,681 Democratic delegates. (Photo by Stephen Morton/Getty Images)

Election day, Saturday, November 5, is quickly approaching and if you want to cast your ballot early, time is running out.

There are several statewide propositions that will be voted on, as well as local elections.

To find out if you are registered to vote, or to find out where you can cast your ballot, click here.