Early voting is underway for a special election to replace the seat vacated by disgraced Dallas City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway.

Caraway resigned his Place 4 seat in August after admitting to accepting $450,000 in bribes and kickbacks as part of the Dallas County Schools bus scandal, saying "I am truly sorry that I must end my career as an elected official because I betrayed the public's trust that I worked so very hard to earn."

A dozen candidates filed to run for Caraway's old seat, though only Carolyn King Arnold and Keyaira D. Saunders survived to the runoff.

Early voting runs from Monday, Nov. 26 until Friday Dec. 7. There are four early voting locations including J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, Kiest Recreation Center, Oak Cliff Sub-courthouse and the Paul L. Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest Library.

Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 11.