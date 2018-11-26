Early Voting Underway for Dwaine Caraway's Place 4 Dallas City Council Seat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Lone Star Politics

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas

Early Voting Underway for Dwaine Caraway's Place 4 Dallas City Council Seat

Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 11

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How to Tell If Your Child Has Scoliosis
    NBC 5 News
    A runoff to replace Dallas City Council Member Dwaine Caraway will be held Dec. 11.

    Early voting is underway for a special election to replace the seat vacated by disgraced Dallas City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway.

    Caraway resigned his Place 4 seat in August after admitting to accepting $450,000 in bribes and kickbacks as part of the Dallas County Schools bus scandal, saying "I am truly sorry that I must end my career as an elected official because I betrayed the public's trust that I worked so very hard to earn."

    A dozen candidates filed to run for Caraway's old seat, though only Carolyn King Arnold and Keyaira D. Saunders survived to the runoff.

    Early voting runs from Monday, Nov. 26 until Friday Dec. 7. There are four early voting locations including J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, Kiest Recreation Center, Oak Cliff Sub-courthouse and the Paul L. Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest Library.

    Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 11.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices