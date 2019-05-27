Early Voting Starts Tuesday for Dallas Mayor

Eric Johnson, left, and Scott Griggs, are in a runoff June 8 for Dallas Mayor.

Early voting starts Tuesday for runoff elections across North Texas, the highest profile of which is the contest for Dallas mayor.

Texas Rep. Eric Johnson and Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs survived the nine-candidate general election field to make it to the June 8 runoff election. Johnson received 20% of the vote, while Griggs secured 18% in the May 4 municipal election, sending the vote to a runoff because no single candidate received at least 51% of the vote.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and seven members of the city council endorsed Johnson on May 14. Meanwhile, Griggs received endorsements from Dallas' largest police and firefighter unions, and three other city council members.

Johnson and Griggs will participate in a forum Tuesday night at Methodist Dallas Medical Center at 6 p.m. NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff will moderate the event.

