Early Voting Starts Monday for North Texas Voters

Early voting starts Monday for the May 4 municipal elections and there are multiple ways to submit your vote.

To vote in person, visit any early voting location in the county you are a resident of. Your early voting location can be found here.

Some voters can send their ballot by mail. VoteTexas.gov said these are the only reasons allowed to do that:

• You will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting

• You are sick or disabled

• You are 65 years of age or older on Election Day

• You are confined to jail, but eligible to vote

Several cities, including Fort Worth, Arlington and Dallas, will be voting for their next mayor. There are nine candidates on the ballot for Dallas Mayor.

A sample ballot for Collin County can be found here.

A sample ballot for Dallas County can be found here.

A sample ballot for Tarrant County can be found here.

Information on Denton County's sample ballot can be found here.

Early voting will be available from April 22 to April 30. More information can be found at VoteTexas.gov.