Record Turnout for Midterm Early Voting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Decision 2018

Decision 2018

The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

Record Turnout for Midterm Early Voting

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Record Turnout for Midterm Early Voting

    According to the Secretary of State's office, midterm early voting numbers have shattered records across counties in North Texas. (Published 32 minutes ago)

    Texas came out in record numbers during the last two weeks to cast their votes with 4.8 million people across Texas hitting the polls for early voting. 

    According to the Secretary of State's office, Dallas County, Tarrant County and Collin County all more than doubled their voter turn out when compared to midterm elections in past years.

    Dallas County: 529,521 (of 1,335,313 registered) – 39.66% of registered voters
    Tarrant County: 465,817 (of 1,122,597 registered) – 41.49% of registered voters
    Collin County: 286,393 (of 579,893 registered) – 49.39% of registered voters
    Denton County: 228,650 (of 497,490 registered) – 45.96% of registered voters
    Ellis County: 45,163 (of 108,349 registered) – 41.68% of registered voters
    Parker County: 40,750 (of 91,878 registered) – 44.36% of registered voters

    The graph below compares the early voting totals by day for each of those counties and will be updated each morning with the previous day's early voting totals.

    Made with Flourish

    For information on polling locations, click here.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices