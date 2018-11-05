Record Turnout for Midterm Early Voting

According to the Secretary of State's office, midterm early voting numbers have shattered records across counties in North Texas. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Texas came out in record numbers during the last two weeks to cast their votes with 4.8 million people across Texas hitting the polls for early voting.

According to the Secretary of State's office, Dallas County, Tarrant County and Collin County all more than doubled their voter turn out when compared to midterm elections in past years.

• Dallas County: 529,521 (of 1,335,313 registered) – 39.66% of registered voters

• Tarrant County: 465,817 (of 1,122,597 registered) – 41.49% of registered voters

• Collin County: 286,393 (of 579,893 registered) – 49.39% of registered voters

• Denton County: 228,650 (of 497,490 registered) – 45.96% of registered voters

• Ellis County: 45,163 (of 108,349 registered) – 41.68% of registered voters

• Parker County: 40,750 (of 91,878 registered) – 44.36% of registered voters

The graph below compares the early voting totals by day for each of those counties and will be updated each morning with the previous day's early voting totals.

