Record Turnout for Midterm Early Voting

Texas came out in record numbers during the last two weeks to cast their votes with 4.8 million people across Texas hitting the polls for early voting.
According to the Secretary of State's office, Dallas County, Tarrant County and Collin County all more than doubled their voter turn out when compared to midterm elections in past years.
• Dallas County: 529,521 (of 1,335,313 registered) – 39.66% of registered voters
• Tarrant County: 465,817 (of 1,122,597 registered) – 41.49% of registered voters
• Collin County: 286,393 (of 579,893 registered) – 49.39% of registered voters
• Denton County: 228,650 (of 497,490 registered) – 45.96% of registered voters
• Ellis County: 45,163 (of 108,349 registered) – 41.68% of registered voters
• Parker County: 40,750 (of 91,878 registered) – 44.36% of registered voters
For information on polling locations, click here.