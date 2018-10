AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 19: A pollster loads paper in a primary registration machine at the Travis County Courthouse February 19, 2008 in Austin, Texas. Early voting begins today across Texas ahead of the presidential primaries taking place on Tuesday, March 4, 2008. (Photo by Ben Sklar/Getty Images)

Early voting starts across Texas on Monday. Here's what you need to know before heading to the poll.

First, make sure you are registered. You can do that by going to the Texas Secretary of State website and click on the "Am I Registered" button.

Second, make sure you have a proper I.D. A drivers license, military I.D., or a passport are all acceptable.

Early voting starts Monday, October 22 and ends on November 2

You can vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.