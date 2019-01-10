EPA Employees March in 'Rally to End the Shutdown'

Employees who work for the Environmental Protection Agency will march Thursday in the "Rally to End the Shutdown" outside of the agency’s building downtown Dallas. (Published 2 hours ago)

The EPA employees are some of the estimated 800,000 federal workers impacted by the government shutdown, NBC News reported, with about half forbidden from working and half working with no guarantee of pay.

The American Federation of Government Employees will host Thursday’s rally.

"The pay check that we’ll receive Friday will be half of our take home pay," said Jean Schultz, the AFGE president in North Texas. "The next pay period we’ll have nothing if this doesn’t end soon."

Schultz has been working for the federal government for 32 years. She is also a United States veteran.

"About a quarter of million federal workers are also veterans," said Schultz. "This is hurting not only federal employees, not only veterans, but we will start to see the impact spill over into the economy and the American people."

She is urging the public to call their elected officials and tell them to end the government shutdown.

The rally will take place at 11:30 a.m. at 1445 Ross Ave. in Dallas.