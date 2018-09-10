Don't Call Alamo Defenders 'Heroic,' Texas School Curriculum Panel Urges - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Don't Call Alamo Defenders 'Heroic,' Texas School Curriculum Panel Urges

The panel said "heroic" was a "value-charged word"

By Rebekah Allen - The Dallas Morning News

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    A panel advising the State Board of Education on what seventh-graders should learn in their social studies courses has urged deleting the label "heroic" from a curriculum standard about the Alamo's defenders.

    The proposed tweak to a directive about what teachers should teach about Texas history and the state's most iconic battle infuriated several state politicians, including Gov. Greg Abbott, who characterized the nonbinding advice as political correctness run amok.

    "Stop political correctness in our schools," Abbott, a Republican, tweeted Thursday in response to the story. "Of course Texas schoolchildren should be taught that Alamo defenders were 'Heroic'! I fully expect the State Board of Education to agree. Contact your SBOE Member to complain."

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

